Hangzhou man runs 50km around two massage tables at home amid coronavirus outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — As many Chinese residents are forced to stay indoors due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), “home marathons” have become the latest fitness trend.

Just like Pan Shancu from Hangzhou, who has found clever ways to stay fit indoors.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Pan is a well-known amateur marathon participant with a two-hour, 59-minute personal best.

A Chinese medicine health therapist by day, Pan recently ran 6,250 loops in one room when he was stuck in his flat.

The two massage tables in his living room served as a reference point.

“I have not been outside for many days. Today, I cannot bear sitting down anymore!” he wrote on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

“Let’s run laps around the two massage tables in the room, then! Yes, one lap is about 8m – I ran 50km, did it in 4:48:44, sweated all over, feels great!”

Coronavirus forces desperate measures for Chinese runners https://t.co/BOL4HdGn5m via @SCMPNews — SCMP Sport (@SCMP_Sport) February 5, 2020

To prove it wasn’t a hoax, the runner also took a video of himself running, also including a screenshot from his running app that recorded time and distance.

His unconventional running routine quickly made its rounds on Chinese social media, raking in nearly 26,000 readers and a flood of comments.

“I thought it was just me doing this crazy indoor running,” said one user.

“Hardcore! 50km with no support or supply stations,” another chimed in.

Some even commented about Pan’s neighbours below who may be annoyed with the noise he makes while running.

“The people living below are going to kill you,” the user said.

Pan replied saying he doesn’t stomp on his heels while running and as such, doesn’t make any noise.

The SCMP article also reported that some 25 million Chinese run regularly and many have been sharing hilarious accounts of running indoors, inspiring the country’s running community amid the coronavirus outbreak.