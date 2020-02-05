Live streaming of Thaipusam celebrations around the country and special devotional offerings on Astro

You won’t miss a second of the festivities with coverage from all over Malaysia this Thaipusam on Astro. — Picture courtesy of Astro

PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — If the sweltering Malaysian weather is keeping you from taking part in the outdoor Thaipusam festivities this weekend, there’ll still be plenty of ways to be a part of the action with the help of Astro.

The broadcaster has pulled out all the stops to keep Malaysians updated on the latest happenings this February 7 & 8.

Thaipusam, a Hindu festival that is celebrated as a commemoration of the god Murugan receiving a “Vel” (spear) from Parvati to slay an evil demon, is also believed to be and celebrated as Murugan’s birthday.

All Malaysians will be able to stream live Thaipusam coverage for free online via Astro Ulagam, while all Astro customers can also enjoy such coverage via Astro GO on Vaanavil (CH 201) and Vinmeen HD (CH 231).

There will also be live coverage of celebrations around the country also available for live streaming in locations such as the Kallumalai Arulmigu Subramaniyar temple in Ipoh, Perak, Thaneermalai Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani temple in Penang and Sri Subramaniya Swami temple in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

If you are feeling left out by not being there to celebrate with the other Malaysians, you can also stand the chance to be featured on the Astro Ulagam live stream when you post photos on Instagram using the hashtag #VelVel.

Astro customers are also in for a special treat this Thaipusam as there will be a host of devotional programmes available for viewing including Thunaivan, Thiruvarul, Thaipusam, and Kandhar Alangaram on Vellithirai (CH 202).

You can also tune in to a special talk show called Thirupugazh, which is focused on the works of famous Tamil poet Arunagirinathar’s anthology of religious songs, on Vaanavil (CH 201) and Vinmeen HD (CH 231).

If that wasn’t enough to keep you entertained, you can also catch live updates on-air from Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves, Penang, Ipoh and Johor Baru on RAAGA.

Malaysians can watch all the live updates and even stream a documentary called “The Journey of the Kavadi Carrier” on RAAGA’s official website, social media platforms and via the SYOK app.

You can also win prizes and exclusive RAAGA merchandise from now till February 9 by using the hashtag #raagavel2020 when you post your happiest Thaipusam moments.

