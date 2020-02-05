‘Lion heads’ in KL undergo temperature ‘checks’ as part of coronavirus screening

The auxiliary policeman checking on the lion heads for fever with an infrared body thermometer. — Picture from Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A video clip of an auxiliary policeman “checking” the temperature of two “lion heads” before allowing them to perform has gained attention on social media.

The 26 seconds video was one of two videos that were uploaded by Facebook user Low Choon Fui on Jan 31.

It showed the policeman removing the cover of the thermometer and inserting it into their ears.

After getting the all clear, the policeman waved the lion heads into a building together with the troupe, which was performing in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 30.

An earlier clip showed the policeman checking on the troupe members’ body temperature.

The checks were carried out in light of the global coronavirus spread.

Responding to the checks on the lion heads, Facebook user Tan Hong Choon asked whether the lion heads originated from Wuhan, China (the epicentre of the outbreak) while another asked if the lions would be referred to a veterinarian if they were found to be sick.

The videos had since received 3,000 shares and received 209 reactions.

Lion dance is a form of traditional dance in Chinese culture and other Asian countries in which performers mimic a lion's movements in a lion costume to bring good luck and fortune.

It is usually performed during the Chinese New Year and other Chinese traditional, cultural and religious festivals.

It is also performed at occasions such as business opening, wedding ceremonies, or to honour special guests by the Chinese communities.



