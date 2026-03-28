YORK (United Kingdom), March 28 — Officials in York have closed an “embarrassing” chapter, stripping Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of the UK’s former prince Andrew, of the freedom of the city over her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s another blow for Fergie, as she was known, after newly released documents revealed her close links to convicted billionaire sex offender Epstein, who she pumped for money and called “the brother I have always wished for”.

Retired teacher Helen Gibbons said she was so keen to attend the city council’s vote on removing the former Duchess of York’s symbolic title on Thursday, that she cancelled a meeting of her book group.

The 78-year-old in a green sweater and gold-rimmed glasses was one of only a few residents to attend the landmark vote in the mediaeval Guildhall, in the heart of the former stronghold for the royal Plantagenet dynasty.

York, in northeast England, known for its graceful cathedral, has thousands of “Freemen”, a title dating back to the 13th century. They once enjoyed privileges such as the right to graze cattle, but now the role is largely ceremonial.

The decision to strip Ferguson, 66, of her “Freedom of the City of York” status was agreed unanimously in just a few minutes.

Claire Douglas, the leader of the council, said the city expected those who received the title to uphold “the values and behaviours consistent with such an honour”.

“Those who continued to associate with Epstein after his crimes became widely known fall well short of these expectations,” Douglas added.

For Gibbons, the vote was “a good thing” even though she defined herself as a “thoughtful royalist” who had “always had a soft spot for” Fergie.

‘Quite shocking’

Ferguson received the freedom of York honour in 1987, a year after the couple were married. Andrew was stripped of his freedom of the city in 2022 due to his links to Epstein, who died in 2019.

Andrew was later stripped of all his royal titles in October, including that of Duke of York. That also meant a loss of title for Ferguson, who had lived with him on the royal Windsor estate until recently despite their 1996 divorce.

The final blow came in February when Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following the latest files on Epstein released by the US justice department in late January.

The cache also showed Ferguson had remained friendly with Epstein even after his 2008 conviction for trafficking, and sex with a minor.

A US Democratic congressman, Suhas Subramanyam, on Thursday wrote to Ferguson asking her to testify to US lawmakers on her “social and business ties” to Epstein, the BBC reported.

The former duchess has laid low since the scandal broke and was last seen in public in December at the christening of her granddaughter Athena. Andrew meanwhile has been ousted from Windsor, to the king’s remote estate in eastern Norfolk.

But Fergie’s public image has been shattered with numerous charities severing all ties. In mid-February her charity Sarah’s Trust, which supported humanitarian projects, announced its closure.

‘Rage’

Gibbons said she learnt of the depth of Ferguson’s disgrace from her 17-year-old granddaughter.

“One Saturday afternoon, while making tea, she suddenly flew into a rage when she came across an old mug with Andrew and Sarah on it,” she said.

Memorabilia for the 1986 royal wedding was produced on a mass scale.

“She just threw it straight in the bin!”, Gibbons said, sounding a little crestfallen.

Then “I started reading the papers and it was quite shocking”, she said.

Previously Ferguson had weathered numerous scandals and setbacks, mainly related to her chaotic finances, although she was once seen as a breath of fresh air among the stiff royals.

UK media has reported that Ferguson may now be considering earning a large sum for tell-all interview with US media.

But in York’s Shambles, a picturesque shopping street lined with mediaeval buildings, reactions to the vote on Ferguson’s freedom of the city ranged from indifference to cold rage.

Robert Pratt, a retired railway worker, said he hoped the city could “move on from a rather embarrassing chapter”.

Oliver Dardillo, a bank worker, dismissed the topic. “I’d rather talk about the cost of living, rising rents and taxes than the royal family,” he said.

At the 17th-century Eagle and Child pub, the conversation was more about the war in Iran than Fergie.

But Joe Whitehair, a 45-year-old unemployed man, swore at the mention of Andrew and Sarah, as he drank his pint.

Another customer, Roger, was confident: “We won’t be hearing about those two any more – it’s over.” — AFP