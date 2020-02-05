Jamie Redknapp is newest face of Skechers

Football legend and broadcaster Jamie Redknapp joins Team Skechers this spring. — Picture courtesy of Skechers via AFP

LONDON, Feb 5 British football legend Jamie Redknapp has landed a new role as the star of Skechers' European spring campaign.

The retired athlete and Sky Sports broadcaster has been unveiled as the footwear brand's newest ambassador, as part of the company's wider growth strategy for the UK and other European markets.

“I'm excited to join the Skechers team as I like how the brand combines comfort with style,” Redknapp, who boasts 1.2 million followers on Instagram, said in a statement.

“The range includes options to meet every man's needs — going out, on the job, travelling, relaxing at home, even the golf course. Since I'm always on the move, it's a perfect match. Looking forward to shooting the campaign and sharing in the spring!”

“Well known for his effortless style and significant role in sports across the country from the pitch to Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp is sure to resonate with our consumers-and we believe Jamie's fans are Skechers fans,” added Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers in the UK.

Midfielder Redknapp shot to fame with an illustrious career that saw him play for England, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and AFC Bournemouth.

But he isn't the only sports star to work with Skechers — the brand has worked with baseball player Clayton Kershaw, retired quarterback Tony Romo, former NFL star Howie Long and baseball star David Ortiz, to name just a few. — AFP-Relaxnews