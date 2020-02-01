Barbie hones in on self-care with a new wellness collection (VIDEO)

Barbie is getting serious about her self-care for the year 2020. — Picture via Instagram/Barbie

NEW YORK, Feb 1 — Toy giant Mattel has unveiled a new line of Barbie dolls focusing on wellness for Spring 2020.

Dubbed the ‘Barbie Wellness’ collection, it features a meditation doll, whose job it is to use light and sound effects to guide children through a series of five different breathing and mindfulness exercises.

The narrated activities were created with the help of the meditation app Headspace and cover topics such as staying positive, keeping calm and settling down.

The series also includes a doll enjoying some well-earned self-care time at the spa, who comes dressed in a towelling robe and armed with a rubber duck and bath bombs, and a relaxation-themed Barbie, who can be seen wearing an eye mask and carrying a soft pillow in a nod to the importance of nightly downtime.

A fitness-themed doll reminds children of the importance of physical well-being, from yoga to weightlifting.

Well-being-related playsets are also part of the new launch, ranging from bathtubs and spa tables, to mani-pedi beauty salon accessories. — AFP-Relaxnews