Naomi Watanabe fronts Kate Spade New York campaign

Screenshot from the YouTube video ‘the margaux satchel in irresistible candy colors | kate spade new york’ by Kate Spade New York.

NEW YORK, Jan 29 — Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe has landed a fashion campaign with Kate Spade New York.

The star, who is also an actress and a fashion designer, has teamed up with the Tapestry-owned fashion and accessories label to front its Spring 2020 handbag campaign.

A video clip posted to the label’s Instagram page shows Watanabe hiding behind a new, candy-colored version of the brand’s ‘Margaux’ satchel bag, her signature lavender-hued space buns peeking out from behind the accessory. “Who’s that girl with Margaux?” the brand teased. The full clip, launched via YouTube yesterday, sees the fun-loving Watanabe bust some signature dance moves in front of a giant version of the Margaux, throwing several of the bags in the air at one point and even catching one of the accessories in her mouth.

“To us, Naomi represents all women,” Kate Spade creative director Nicola Glass told Fashionista. “Her humour and love of life perfectly align with our brand values, and she makes our product shine. Together, we hope to continue inspiring multi-generational self-styled and self-motivated women to live their lives with substance, sophistication and a smile.”

Watanabe, who counts nine million followers on Instagram, is known for her tongue-in-cheek impersonations of famous stars. She shot to fame in 2008 after doing an impression of the superstar Beyonce. — AFP-Relaxnews