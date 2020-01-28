Get the red carpet beauty looks from the 2020 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 ― The music industry's biggest stars stepped out on Sunday night as the 2020 Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles. We look at the hair and makeup secrets behind the red carpet looks.
Demi Lovato
Singer Demi Lovato's glamorous beauty look was created by celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Taking to Instagram, the creative used YSL Beauty products to give the star her metallic eye makeup, combining the brand's “Sequin Crush Eyeshadow” in the shades “Legendary Gold” and “Explosive Brown.” A touch of “Couture Highlighter” gave the singer a subtle glow.
♥️ Effortless radiance tonight on @ddlovato for the #Grammys using @yslbeauty: EYES: • Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils: N. 1 High Density Black • Eyeliner Effet Faux Cils Shocking: N. 1 Black • Sequin Crush Eyeshadow: N. 1 Legendary Gold, N. 4 Explosive Brown LIPS: • Rouge Pur Couture in 125 FACE: • All Hours Foundation: B 30 Almond • All Hours Setting Powder: B30 Almond • Touche Éclat Blur Primer: Silver • Touche Éclat High Cover Concealer: N. 1.5 Beige • Couture Blush: N. 9 Rose Lavalliere • Couture Highlighter: N. 3 BROWS: • Couture Brow Mascara: N. 1 Glazed Brown, • Couture Brow Slim Pencil: N. 5 Brun Ombre #yslbeauty #yslbeautypartner #MakeupByMario hair @paulnortonhair @luxurylaw
Priyanka Chopra
Actress Priyanka Chopra wore her long hair super-straight and ultra-smooth for the event, with hairstylist Harry Josh taking to Instagram to share the secret to her polished look. Josh used hair extensions by Great Lengths to add volume to the star's 'do, before revealing via his Instagram stories that he applied products from the brand Goldwell to add shape and keep the strands looking sleek.
Rosalia
Makeup artist Ariel Tejada took to Instagram to share the details of the glowing beauty look he created for the singer Rosalia. He used MAC Cosmetics products for the star's natural-looking makeup, adding Lashify false eyelashes for a dramatic touch, and using Epicuren Discovery's “Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer” as a body cream for glowing skin. ― AFP-Relaxnews