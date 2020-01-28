Get the red carpet beauty looks from the 2020 Grammy Awards

Actress Priyanka Chopra at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 ― The music industry's biggest stars stepped out on Sunday night as the 2020 Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles. We look at the hair and makeup secrets behind the red carpet looks.

Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato's glamorous beauty look was created by celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Taking to Instagram, the creative used YSL Beauty products to give the star her metallic eye makeup, combining the brand's “Sequin Crush Eyeshadow” in the shades “Legendary Gold” and “Explosive Brown.” A touch of “Couture Highlighter” gave the singer a subtle glow.

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra wore her long hair super-straight and ultra-smooth for the event, with hairstylist Harry Josh taking to Instagram to share the secret to her polished look. Josh used hair extensions by Great Lengths to add volume to the star's 'do, before revealing via his Instagram stories that he applied products from the brand Goldwell to add shape and keep the strands looking sleek.

Rosalia

Makeup artist Ariel Tejada took to Instagram to share the details of the glowing beauty look he created for the singer Rosalia. He used MAC Cosmetics products for the star's natural-looking makeup, adding Lashify false eyelashes for a dramatic touch, and using Epicuren Discovery's “Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer” as a body cream for glowing skin. ― AFP-Relaxnews