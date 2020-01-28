Caskets that sparkle: UK company now offer glitter coffins so you can go out in style

Instead of the regular mundane finishes on your coffin, why not spice things up by adding a bit of glitter? ― Picture via Instagram/@theglittercoffincompany

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 ― If you’re planning for a flashy funeral, you may consider a flashy coffin that fits your personality.

And UK-based company from Plymouth, Devonshire in the southwest of England, has the fitting though rather unlikely and unique product offerings available ― glitter coffins.

Fittingly named The Glitter Coffin Company, The Mirror reported that the business gives any flamboyant or extravagant individual the perfect way to steal the limelight one last time, even from beyond the grave.

With a wide array of colours and coats to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice picking out which looks best. ― Picture via Instagram/@theglittercoffincompany

The company started its sparkly operations around three years ago and provide a diverse range of coffins, all added with a touch of glitter.

It even offers a variety of different glitter tones and colours to choose from, as each coffin is made to order and upholstered by hand, with worldwide shipping available for all its products as well.

Among the colour options include Lilac, Ice Blue, Rose Gold, Pink, Black, Opal White, Purple and Disco Silver.

There are also pet ash boxes and urns available. ― Picture via Instagram/@theglittercoffincompany

“Our stunning coffins are a beautiful way to reflect and celebrate a person’s life,” said its website.

“Our glitters are made up of a chunky crackle glitter which catches the light beautifully, giving off the ultimate sparkle effect on a sunny day or when the light catches the glitter flex.”

If you’re one of those people that would prefer not to be buried, not to worry, as the company also has an assortment of ash boxes and urns with similar shimmering finishes.

There are even options for pets as these ash boxes will set you back around £169.99 (RM906.55), with personalised engraving costing an additional £15 (RM79.99), so you can enjoy one final extravagant spending spree.

Social media users have reacted to the company’s glittering products as they fell in love with the idea of adding some sparkle to their funerals and said that the coffins look really beautiful.

Social media users were in love with the glittery and shiny caskets on offer. ― Screengrab via Instagram/@theglittercoffincompany

Many users said that the colours look beautiful while some even made requests saying that they wanted to be buried in one of The Glitter Coffin Company’s coffins.

“Today I will make a will and put in that I want to be buried in one of your glitter coffins,” wrote one user.

Other users even asked if the company has any coffins that kind change colours or any other colourful effects.