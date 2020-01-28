Arizona woman undergoes surgery to remove sex toy stuck in her bladder

The Vesper Vibrator Necklace by Crave that was used by the Arizona woman with her boyfriend. — Screen capture via 3TV/CBS 5

KUALA LUMPUR, January 28 — A woman’s pleasure in Arizona, United States turned into pain after getting a mini vibrator got stuck in her bladder.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, had to undergo surgery to remove the sex toy.

She told TV channel 3TV/CBS 5 that she had worn her Vesper Vibrator Necklace around her neck when she went out to dinner with her boyfriend and only used it when they got home.

She used it outside her body as intended, adding that the vibrator had “moved out of nowhere” and she felt a really sharp pain.

The pair realised that something was amiss when her boyfriend said he did not know where was the vibrator.

She could, however, still feel it vibrating and subsequently went to the emergency department of a hospital for treatment.

Doctors carried out pelvic exams on her but could not locate the vibrator.

“The emergency room staff wasn’t able to find it in the vagina,” said obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Greg Marchand adding that he was shocked to see the X-ray.

“I was surprised when I looked at the abdomen, as the device was actually in the bladder.”

He added that he had never seen a case like this in his entire career as the device had entered her body through her urethra and went into her bladder, lodging itself sideways.

The woman, plans on filing a lawsuit against the company for the lack of warning on the label as this could happen even during normal use, adding that the “small and narrow design is dangerous, especially with a detachable chain”.

When asked whether she was done using sex toys, her response to 3TV/CBS 5 was “Uh, probably. Yeah. Probably.”