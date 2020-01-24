Catch all 51 Uefa Euro 2020 matches live in 4K UHD on Astro’s Sports Pack

Portugal came out on top four years ago in France as they beat the host nation 1-0. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 24 — Staying up late to join the crowds at the local mamak’s to watch those late-night football games has become a favourite pastime for many Malaysians over the years.

Whether it be the Fifa World Cup, Uefa Euro, English Premier League or Uefa Champions League, nothing beats the thrill of watching and cheering on your favourite team play with like-minded fans.

It however does kind of put a damper on the mood if you can’t see what’s happening on those giant projector screens, maybe because it’s too blurry or you’re just too far away.

Subscribing to Astro's Sports Pack will ensure you won't encounter any of these issues when watching any of the 51 Uefa Euro 2020 matches in 4K UHD

Astro is the official broadcaster of the Uefa Euro 2020.—Picture via Facebook/Astro Awani

Astro is the official broadcaster of the Uefa Euro 2020

all matches will be featured in 4K UHD.

This year’s Uefa Euro 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, as teams from all over Europe like Turkey, Italy, Spain, England, France and Germany battle it out for national European football’s greatest prize, as they aim to beat the current holders Portugal.

For the first time in the competition’s long history, all matches will be played in cities across Europe in 12 host countries, as opposed to previously being hosted by one or two host countries.

The competition will be held over the course of 31 days beginning from the kickoff on June 13 between Turkey and Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Other host cities include St. Petersburg, Bucharest, Budapest, Baku, London, Copenhagen, Munich, Amsterdam, Dublin, Glasgow and Bilbao.

The final of the competition will be held in London at Wembley Stadium on July 12.

