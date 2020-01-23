Perak policeman warms hearts on social media after saving kitten from under car hood

Inspector Syukri holds up 'Suprima' the kitten, that was saved after being found trapped under the hood of his car. — Picture via Facebook/@PolisDirajaMalaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — You often find cats lounging or sleeping in some pretty odd places.

You’d never even notice they were there because their napping spots are almost always somewhere warm, dark and hidden — providing them with a safe and cosy place to catch some Z’s.

Well, one Perak-based policeman found himself lucky enough to discover that there was a tiny kitten hiding away under the safety and warmth of his car hood while he was on his way to work.

The policeman’s story was shared in a post that was uploaded onto the Royal Malaysia Police’s official Facebook page last night, as it described the officer’s unexpected, but fortunate encounter with the cute feline.

Inspector Mohd Syukri Abdul Talib was on his routine task of driving to work from his home in Bidor, Perak early yesterday morning when he heard an unusual noise coming from the hood of his car.

Upon arriving at the police station in Ulu Kinta, Perak, Syukri, who is a senior police officer of the Northern Brigade General Operations Forces (PGA), was startled to hear the sound of a cat meowing and got out of his car to find the cat.

After a quick inspection, Syukri located a little kitten trapped in the front portion of his Proton Suprima and required the assistance of his fellow officers to safely get it out of the car.

“With the help of some of the other officers, the little kitten was successfully removed from the vehicle, before being given some food and a comfortable place to stay,” said the post.

“Thank you Mr Mohd Syukri and friends for saving the kitten during its time of need. Hopefully, the little cutie will grow to be healthy and strong!”

The post has since gained over 3,000 likes on social media, with over 100 shares, as many social media users congratulated Syukri and joked around saying that the kitten was secretly trying to become a member of the police force.

Social media users joked that the kitten was trying to infiltrate the police station. — Screengrab via Facebook/@PolisDirajaMalaysia

“The kitten was just dreaming of becoming a police officer, that’s why he chose to hide in the car of a police officer!” wrote one user.

While other users were more in awe of the kitten’s cuteness, some social media users also explained why cats hid in cars, and why it is actually a rather common occurrence.

“Lots of cats love to go into cars from underneath. They love car engines, especially now when it’s the rainy season because it’s nice and warm, so they like to sleep there,” wrote the user.

Touched by the warm and entertaining responses from social media users, Syukri shared an update on the kitten in the comments section, as well as what they have decided to name it.

Syukri said that 'Suprima' the kitten is now safe and living with another one of his officers. — Screengrab via Facebook/@PolisDirajaMalaysia

“Thank you, everyone. The kitten has been named ‘Suprima’ after my car. Suprima is now under the care of one of the female officers here at the North Brigade,” said Syukri.

“Initially, I wanted her to take care of it temporarily, before returning it to its mother. But to guarantee the kitten’s safety, I felt it was best to let her keep it instead, so it has a safe environment.”

He added that despite the calls of some users for him to keep the kitten himself, he was unable to take care of it right now, but would still do anything to help it out if he could.

Syukri said: “I can’t give my full commitment to taking care of the kitten. But I will still help it with whatever I can.”