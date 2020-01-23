Ipoh, JB malls all ready to usher in the Year of the Rat

A gigantic red pagoda stage complete with cute cartoon rats welcomes visitors to JB City Square’s main court as part of its Chinese New Year celebrations. — Picture courtesy of JB City Square

IPOH, Jan 23 — With Chinese New Year just around the corner, malls throughout Malaysia have been all decked up to usher in the Year of the Rat.

While the decorations may be modest in places like Ipoh and Johor Baru, the air of festivity can still be felt.

Here’s a quick look at some of the malls to get you in the mood.

Ipoh Parade

With gold signifying prosperity, the colour plays a significant role for decorations at this shopping centre.

From gold-plated ingots to golden leaves, there is also a pagoda that has been set up at its main court with red lanterns hung over it.

The annual colourful decorations never fail to attract shoppers to have their photographs taken before it is removed after the celebration.

Aeon Mall Ipoh Klebang

Colourful flowers are the theme at this location.

Its main court has been turned into a garden with pink cherry blossoms with yellow and pink chrysanthemums.

While pink cherry blossoms signifies renewal and beauty of life to the Chinese. chrysanthemum symbolises wealth, prosperity and longevity.

There are also red lanterns to brighten the mood.

Paradigm Mall Johor Baru

A gigantic Chinese New Year floral decoration welcomes visitors to Paradigm Mall Johor Baru. — Picture courtesy of Paradigm Mall Johor Baru

Themed “Garden of Fortune Blossom”, a blooming peony flower garden comes to life within the mall.

Mall visitors can begin their Chinese calendar year by visiting the beautiful mall decoration of peony flowers alongside classic red lanterns, accompanied by melodious, classic Chinese tunes and eight mega cranes representing good fortune and longevity.

This larger-than-life festive set-up Is featured at the Main Atrium (Ground Floor) from January 3 until February 16.

Johor Baru City Square (JB City Square)

A top view of JB City Square’s main court featuring a gigantic red pagoda stage complete with cute cartoon rats. — Picture courtesy of JB City Square

It’s an annual affair for the JB City Square mall management to “dress up” the mall for Chinese New Year.

A gigantic red pagoda stage welcomes visitors in the mall’s main court complete with cute cartoon rats.

The stage is bathed in a bright shade of red, with flowers being the highlight of this year’s theme.

Flowers are also used as hanging decorations.

Being among the more established malls in the city centre, JB City Square’s atrium will also play host from January 10 to 40 promotional booths selling Chinese New Year essentials such as cookies, hampers, decoration and other festive items.

Performances will include lion and dragon dances on the first, second and fourth day of Chinese New Year.



