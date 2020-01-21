South Korea puts up signboards with Malay language to cater to speakers of the language

Bahasa Melayu has arrived at Land of Kpop to cater to the many tourists from the Malay Archipelago. — Photo via Facebook/Zakaria Azizi

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — To cater to the large number of Malay-speaking tourists to South Korea, signs in the country have been incorporated with the Malay language.

In a Facebook post, Zakaria Azizi wrote that Bahasa Melayu had found its way to the Land of Kpop.

“Due to the overwhelming number of visitors from the Malay archipelago especially Malaysia to South Korea, the Korean government has included the BM language in its signboards to ease tourists,” he shared, adding that the signboards were found at several public transport stations and tourists' spots.

According to Korea Tourism Organisation, 350,826 Malaysians visited South Korea last year.

Aside from other languages, signboards at South Korea have included the Malay language to cater to the many tourists from Malay Archipelago. — Photo via Facebook/Hidayah Azman

Robert Lip Seng Kee commented that it shows Koreans were confident about their language and culture and were not hesitant to use foreign language for practical means.

Fikri Samsuddin wrote that Koreans were “racing” to learn and speak Bahasa Malaysia.

“On YouTube, many Korean Youtubers review what is there in Malaysia.”

“Example, there are Channel, Blimey, AbangKorea, SG Wannabe etc trying to speak Bahasa Malaysia. Malaysians on the other hand want to be Koreans,” he wrote.