British journalist who slammed nasi lemak says real thing tastes nothing like what she had on flight

Morley says the real version she had at a London restaurant was ‘delicious’. — Picture via Twitter/Katie Morley

PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 — She was slammed by Malaysians for criticising the beloved nasi lemak.

Now, British journalist Katie Morley has nothing but love for the national dish after trying it at an upscale Malaysian restaurant in London.

“Thank you to all the Malaysians who suggested I should try the real nasi lemak. You are right, it’s delicious!

“Nothing like that BA plane meal I had,” Morley wrote yesterday using the abbreviation for the United Kingdom flag carrier British Airways.

Thank you to all the Malaysians to suggested I should try the real Nasi Lemak. You are right, it’s delicious! Nothing like that BA plane meal I had... pic.twitter.com/Joh1bssJqE — Katie Morley (@KatieMorley_) January 20, 2020

The Telegraph reporter said she had the meal at Zheng in Chelsea, London which serves top-rated Malaysian cuisine.

The swanky eatery, run by husband and wife team Adam Abdullah and Izlinda Baharom, has received rave reviews from publications such as The Times, Evening Standard, Wallpaper and Time Out.

Morley initially drew ire from food-obsessed Malaysians after slamming the dish on a British Airways flight. — Picture via Twitter/Katie Morley

Morley initially caught the attention of food-obsessed Malaysians when she tweeted about an unappetising nasi lemak meal that did not impress her on a flight last week.

In the name of public interest, am sharing this wickedly bad meal British Airways treated me to during a 13hr flight. Behold: chicken curry served with anaemic boiled egg, topped with smelly, slimy anchovies. ANCHOVIES. I quite like plane food usually, and this was a 0/10 🤢 pic.twitter.com/ZmgbGa6znV — Katie Morley (@KatieMorley_) January 15, 2020

Malaysians came to the defence of the coconut rice dish typically served with sambal, a hard-boiled egg along with condiments like peanuts, fried anchovies and cucumbers, giving their take on what it should actually taste like.

Social media users also invited Morley to visit Malaysia so they can take her to try a better version while some listed down names of eateries that are famous for their nasi lemak.

Next time you go to Kuala Lumpur, you may want to go Nasi Lemak Ujang, located at Jalan Batu Caves, Greenwood, Gombak. It’s open at night, locals queue to buy, between 10-30 minutes. It’s my favourite. — Dr Azhar Mohamad (@drazharmohamad) January 20, 2020