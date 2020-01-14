Mexican man suffers three-day erection after taking ‘bull breeding’ sexual stimulant

A man in Mexico underwent surgery for a three-day erection after taking a sexual stimulant used for breeding bulls. — Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — A Mexican man has been hospitalised for having a prolonged erection after taking a sexual stimulant used for breeding bulls.

The man, whose name and age are unknown, has undergone an emergency surgery at Specialist Hospital 270 at the United States-Mexico border city of Reynosa after checking in with the persistent condition that lasted three days.

According to a Mexican newspaper La Repablica, the man is believed to have taken the stimulant to prep himself for a sex session with a 30-year-old woman.

The man is reported to have travelled to Veracruz, in east Mexico, to purchase the stimulant used for cattle.

“He had taken a sexual stimulant which he had bought in Veracruz, used by farmers in that region to invigorate bulls for insemination,” doctors told the newspaper.

There have been no other updates on his condition following the surgery.