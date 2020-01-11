Rita Ora stars in a magical new Thomas Sabo campaign (VIDEO)

Thomas Sabo and Rita Ora continue their two-year collaboration with the theme ― ‘The Magic of Jewellery’ ― with the Spring/Summer 2020 campaign. ― Picture courtesy of Thomas Sabo via AFP

NEW YORK, Jan 11 ― Rita Ora is channelling magic once again, via a new campaign for the jewellery brand Thomas Sabo.

The singer has been snapped up to front the brand's new Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which was inspired by the concepts of nature, and of a magical garden. The collection launches today, alongside the new campaign featuring the singer-songwriter.

Crafted from sterling silver, the series features signature Thomas Sabo pieces such as hummingbird, kaleidoscope and dragonfly designs, embellished with pastel and rainbow-hued stones and adorned with yellow gold plating. Matching watches and charms also form part of the collection.

“Spring awakening creates the desire for something new!” Ora said of the new collection, via a statement. “Have the courage to be yourself and make your look your message. A style is perfect when it perfectly matches your look!”

The popstar has been working with Thomas Sabo since last year, when she was signed up as a global ambassador for the brand. She has been amassing significant experience in the fashion industry over the last few years, having launched a footwear collection with the luxury shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews