Selfless act: Malaysian motorist picks up debris on expressway, wins praise from social media (VIDEO)

A motorist has won praise from internet users for removing tyre debris from the highway. — Screengrab from Twitter/My_CrimeWatch/

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — A man's selfless act in picking up debris on the North South Expressway has won him praise on social media.

In a 42-second clip that was uploaded on Twitter by MyWatch (Malaysian Crime Watch Task Force) on New Year's Eve, the man was seen waiting at the emergency lane next to his motorcycle before dashing out to the expressway to pick up the debris.

Picking up what appears to be what was left of a lorry tyre that was in between the middle and fast lane, the man could be seen waving his hand to slow down oncoming traffic.

He had dragged the debris to the middle partition of the highway to ensure it did not pose a danger to passing motorists before eventually dragging it back to the emergency lane where his motorcycle was parked.

In its caption, MyWatch praised the man for endangering his own life to save the lives of others.

Membahayakan nyawa sendiri untuk menyelamatkan beribu-ribu nyawa yang lain. Salute brother! pic.twitter.com/XaMHzTWjkY — MyWatch (@My_CrimeWatch) December 31, 2019

The tweet has since received 8,389 likes and retweeted 8,947 times.

After the clip was uploaded, many admonished transport companies for using rethreaded tyres including one social media user in Iqbal Othman appealing to lorry owners to stop the act.

“You are killers on the road. Stingy to repair or change tyres.”

Ahmad through his handler @mi4leee expressed his sadness over the clip as the passing vehicles had no intention to slow down.

@adibahmokhtar0 recalled that she and her father got into an accident previously due to tyre debris.

“Luckily at that time my father was not speeding. Alhamdulillah my father and I are safe. Just the car bumper fell and the engine sustained leakage.”