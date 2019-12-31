Top countdown parties across Malaysia to kick off 2020 on a high note

Bid goodbye to 2019 and welcome the New Year at some of the big countdown events in town. ― Bernama Pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― The last day of 2019 is upon us and there are plenty of New Year’s Eve countdown parties all across Malaysia to usher in 2020 through an action-packed line-up of music, performances and comedy.

We have compiled a list of exciting countdown events in Malaysia that promise nothing short of pure fun.

So get ready to head out and usher in the new decade!

Cloudora Festival at Sunway Lagoon promises a night filled with excitement. ― Picture courtesy of Sunway Lagoon

Cloudora Festival @ Sunway Lagoon

Looking for an exciting way of celebrating New Year’s Eve?

Head over to the Glow-in-the-Dark Cloudora Festival at Sunway Lagoon for a glowing LED neon light concept flea market, immersive arts carnival and an eight-minute fireworks display.

The music festival also boasts an international cast of renowned DJs including Tori Levett and Woodland.

Head over to Sunway Velocity Mall for a family-friendly countdown party. ― Picture courtesy of Sunway Velocity Mall

Sunway Velocity Mall, Kuala Lumpur

Back at it again, Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur is set to welcome the New Year with a family-friendly party.

Featuring a food truck lane and fun-filled carnival games from as early as 5.30pm, the crowd will then be joined by a group of local talents for the countdown party and an amazing display of fireworks.

Welcome 2020 in style at Resorts World Genting’s mountain-top celebration. ― Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

Fireworks in the Sky @ Resorts World Genting

Razzle dazzle in the new year with a special mountain-top celebration at Resorts World Genting in Genting Highlands.

In order to catch the eight-minute fireworks display in all its glory, head on over to FUHU Dining, Park Avenue Lounge, High Line Rooftop Market or SkyAvenue outdoor open deck (above Highline).

Diners may also make their way to Park Avenue Lounge to indulge in an exquisite six-course dinner or enjoy a buffet spread at Genting Grand’s Coffee Terrace.

The Olive restaurant has also prepared a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner for diners.

Those who opt to go for an electrifying after-party may head over to Zouk Genting.

Join thousands of spectators at KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur to countdown to 2020 against the iconic Petronas Twin Towers. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KLCC Park, Kuala Lumpur

Arguably one of the biggest countdown events in the country!

Wrap up the year with an exciting programme line-up that includes live music concert, entertaining performances and colourful light display.

The night will also feature stunning fireworks against the iconic Petronas Twin Towers to welcome the New Year.

End the year with laughter at The Joke Factory in Publika Shopping Gallery. ― Picture courtesy of The Joke Factory

The Joke Factory’s New Year’s Eve 2020 show, Publika Shopping Gallery

Laugh your way into the New Year with Malaysia’s stand-up comedy legend Harith Iskander and friends.

Expect nothing but only good vibes, funny tales and jokes about the year that has just passed.

For ticket rates and bookings, click here.

Wrap up the year with exhilarating programmes at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur. ― Bernama Pic

New Year’s countdown @ Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur

Roundup 2019 with some exciting programmes and many family-friendly activities lined up at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has teamed up with the ministries of Federal Territories and Communication and Multimedia to bring New Year cheers to spectators through various line ups from 10am until 12.30am.

The programme includes, the Light Show in the Sky, a special event to promote the Visit Malaysia Year 2020, which will showcase 11 formations for about 10 minutes to reflect the uniqueness and best of Malaysia during the countdown.

There will also be an attempt to get into the Malaysia Book of Records by the national broadcast station Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) to get 30 bands and choreograph all of them to play one song together.

Enjoy the grand display of fireworks at Penang’s iconic entertainment tower, The Top, this New Year’s Eve. ― Picture courtesy of The Top

Fireworks Countdown 2020 @ The Top, Penang

Bid adieu to 2019 in a whole new level at Penang’s highest iconic entertainment tower at 248.7m high, The Top, with an exciting lineup of music and dance performances before enjoying the grand display of fireworks at the tallest point on the island.

The package includes a five-course set dinner and entry to the countdown party at level 68.

Join Gurmit Singh at Gurney Paragon Mall in Penang for an exciting New Year’s Eve. ― Picture courtesy of Gurney Paragon Mall

Join Gurmit Singh @ Gurney Paragon Mall, Penang

Penang Islanders who wish to have a side-splitting New Year’s Eve may head over to Gurney Paragon Mall to usher in the New Year with Singapore’s comedy icon Gurmit Singh, also known as Phua Chu Kang.

Plenty of live performances and entertainment such as Mans Dreamer and Hatsune Miku from Japan will Join Gurmit to entertain the crowd.

End the year with a bang at The Deck Gastrobar’s countdown party in Ipoh. ― Picture via Facebook/thedeckgastrobar

The Deck Gastrobar, Ipoh

Ring in 2020 on a colossal high with renowned DJ JD and DJ Stephanie at The Deck Gastrobar in Ipoh, Perak.

Enjoy good company, great food and a panoramic view of Ipoh skyline from the rooftop bar as you countdown to the New Year.