Kind Malaysian man rescues stranded dog from flood water in Kluang (VIDEO)

Facebook user Bojod Azmi wades through floodwater to save the dog. — Screen capture via Facebook/Bojod Azmi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — A Malaysian man who saved a stranded dog from flood waters in Kluang has been earning praises on social media for his act of heroism.

Facebook user Bojod Azmi uploaded a clip of himself wading through knee-high water to rescue a canine that was chained to its kennel, leaving it with nowhere to go in the middle of a natural disaster.

Azmi can be seen slowly approaching the kennel to untie the dog and subsequently guided it to safety.

“The dog has been successfully rescued,” a voice in the background can be heard saying in Bahasa Melayu.

“He’s a good swimmer too,” another cried out in amazement of the canine’s aquatic abilities.

The clip which lasted for nearly a minute and a half has been viewed 522,000 times since it was posted on Sunday.

The heartwarming video received 14,000 reactions, 4,300 comments and was shared over 10,000 times.

“The successful operation that saved one life. Already it’s the rainy season and flood season, what kind of owner goes and chains their dog,” Azmi wrote in his post.

In an interview with China Press, Azmi told the Chinese daily he and his friends stumbled upon the dog in a flooded palm oil plantation on Saturday while they were out to monitor the flood situation.

Azmi and his friends heard a dog barking while they were out to monitor the flood situation. — Screen capture via Facebook/Bojod Azmi

While on the road, they heard a dog barking but couldn’t locate where it came from.

“I was worried that the dog was trapped in the water so I decided to turn back and saw a wooden kennel in the palm oil plantation and the dog kept on barking,” the 34-year-old Simpang Renggam District Council employee said.

Azmi said the water was three to four feet high and half the dog’s body was submerged in water.

Despite being cautioned by one of his friends who was worried the dog would bite him, Azmi told himself it was a living being and decided to save the dog.

The video that was shot by Azmi’s friends captured the dog’s delight of being rescued with its wagging tail and jump happily to greet its saviour.

After saving the dog, Azmi fed it with bread and water and waited another five minutes before leaving the area.

He said the dog refused to leave, believing it was waiting for its owner to return.

Social media users have been commending the kind-hearted Malaysian for his good deed.

“Oh my, this is so cute. Makes me feel sad watching it because the dog was so happy that someone came to help it,” wrote Zaiton Amir.

“The poor thing, I wonder how many hours it was submerged in water until help came,” wrote Novelis Dendam Aduka.

“A real hero in the eyes of all living beings,” Victor Wong chimed in.

While many thanked the good Samaritan and conveyed their well wishes, others criticised the dog’s owner for not only abandoning the dog but tying it to its kennel.