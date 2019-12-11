Nike unveils new SuperRep collection with a shoe designed specifically for HIIT classes

The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep. — Picture courtesy of Nike via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 11 — Nike has announced the launch of a new SuperRep footwear collection, with its first silhouette created specifically for fans of high intensity workout classes.

The SuperRep collection has been designed to meet the needs of a variety of fitness classes, from boot camp to spin, and features the same level of expertise that Nike gives to its professional athletes, to help boost the performance of fitness class enthusiasts and weekend warriors.

“Fitness classes are booming around the world,” says Jamie Jeffries, VP/GM of Nike Training. “Working out is its own sport, and Nike’s SuperRep shoes are designed to deliver on the performance needs specific to these activities.”

After the team at Nike started researching the footwear worn in high-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes, they found that participants were wearing shoes that were cushioned or supportive, but there wasn’t one which provided both, leading them to set about creating the Air Zoom SuperRep.

The new design has been built specifically for high-intensity classes, which include a diverse range of movements, including burpees, kettlebell swings, lunges, mountain climbers, push-ups, and squats, and alternating periods of rest with periods of going all out with maximum effort.

The addition of Zoom Air in the forefoot of the shoe helps protect the foot against impact, while the underfoot cushioning helps roll the foot forward and into the ready position needed for most of the upright HIIT movements. The upper has been designed to support lateral moves — think skaters and side lunges — and gives the stability needed to hold the plank as well as flexibility to bend the foot naturally during mountain climbers.

The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep also introduces a signature design feature — an exaggerated arc design near the ball of the foot — which will feature throughout the collection in two future styles, the Nike SuperRep Cycle and Nike SuperRep Go, set to be released during 2020.

The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep launches December 17 for Nike Members in Europe and will be available January 2 on nike.com and at select retailers. The Nike SuperRep Go releases in April and the Nike SuperRep Cycle follows in summer. — AFP-Relaxnews