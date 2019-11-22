White shirts created in honour of Karl Lagerfeld will be on show at Pitti Uomo

The white shirt reinterpreted by Cara Delevingne for A Tribute to Karl a project to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld. — Picture courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld via AFP

MILAN, Nov 22 ― Officially presented last September, the collection “A Tribute to Karl: The White Shirt Project” will take pride of place at the next Pitti Immagine Uomo fashion industry show, which is set to run from January 7 to January 10, 2020, reports Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). Visitors to the show will be able to discover a series of white shirts created by friends and longstanding collaborators of the great designer, who died on February 19, 2019.

Carine Roitfeld, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Tommy Hilfiger, Diane Kruger, Takashi Murakami and Sébastien Jondeau are among the close associates of Karl Lagerfeld who paid homage to him with a reinterpretation of his legendary white shirt. The creations, which were initially presented during Paris Fashion Week in September, will now feature at the next Pitti Uomo in Florence.

The white shirts will be presented along with the latest ready-to-wear, accessories and men’s footwear collections by the Karl Lagerfeld brand, which are for the fall of 2020.

From year to year, the Pitti Uomo has grown in visibility, and now attracts major names in men’s fashion. Expectations are high for this 97th edition, which will feature shows by such brands as Brioni, Jil Sander and Telfar. ― AFP-Relaxnews