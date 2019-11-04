Myvi driver caught on dashcam squeezing through toll boom gate gap to avoid paying

The Perodua Myvi driver takes advantage of the large gap by the side of the toll gate to escape paying for toll. — Picture via Facebook/We-Are-Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — After several tailgating incidents where drivers tried to escape paying for toll, a Perodua Myvi driver had a new trick up his sleeves to weasel his/her way out without paying.

In the 35-second recording that was posted on the “We are Malaysians” Facebook page, the Myvi was seen entering a Touch n’ Go toll booth reportedly along the PLUS highway before zooming past without paying.

In the video, it can be seen that as the car suddenly swerves to the left and squeezes through the large gap between the boom gate and toll barrier.

Based on the timestamp found on the dashcam footage, the incident is believed to have happened at 10.06am yesterday (November 3).

Social media users condemned the driver for his reckless move, noting that the offender could afford a car but not the toll, while others advised him to be more responsible next time.

“If you can’t afford to pay for the toll, just get a motorcycle or bicycle,” a Facebook user said.

Other users also poked fun at the car’s compact size and called it “legend Myvi.”

“I think Myvi’s sales will jump by 1,000 per cent if they put this in their commercials,” a user teasingly commented.