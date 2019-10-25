JokowiChallenge: Indonesian president’s unusual cross-legged sitting pose becomes internet’s latest obsession

The challenge is the ultimate flexibility test. — Picture from Instagram/yani_mulya

PETALING JAYA, Oct 25 — If you’re flexible enough to cross your legs into an “X” then the latest internet challenge is made for you.

While introducing the Indonesian cabinet’s latest lineup of ministers for the 2019-2024 term, president Joko Widodo’s unusual sitting position sent social media into a frenzy, sparking a trend of imitating the distinctive cross-legged posture.

During the inauguration on Wednesday morning, Jokowi was seen casually sitting on the steps of the palace with his legs crossed and toes touching one step below.

According to CNN Indonesia, the president’s style of sitting has become a source of fascination for Indonesian social media users due to the level of flexibility one must possess.

Hashtags such as #ChallengeDudukSilang, #JokowiChallenge and #SeatLikeMyPresident have been making their rounds on social media platforms.

Among those who have taken up the challenge include Indonesian celebrities and while some have been successful, many social media users struggled to replicate the pose.

Soap opera star Anjasmara was just one of many who caught up with the trend.

Based on his Instagram post, it was evident the Si Cecep star’s years of yoga practice paid off.