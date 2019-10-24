Calling men with ‘big bellies’, there is a pageant that you can join in Sabah and win cash prizes

Having a belly can be beautiful too as a belly contest organiser in Beaufort, Sabah wants to prove this December. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 ― You have beauty pageants and bodybuilding contests.

Now, get ready for a contest to reward the “biggest belly”.

Come December1, a contest to see who has the largest waistline will be held at Beaufort Sports Complex in Sabah.

Held in conjunction with the inaugural Pesta Ria Jasnita, the competition is opened to men with a sizeable waistline, aged 30 years and above.

Organising chairman Alex Soo said the idea to have the contest was to celebrate men with bellies.

“You only have contests that highlight one’s good looks. Why not the body shape?” he asked.

He said women folk would also feel proud if their partner was judged the best in the competition.

“Contestants will need to dress up and walk on a stage. They will then be judged by a team of judges with feedback from those on the floor to be taken into consideration,” he told Malay Mail.

While there have been requests to separate the contestants into categories, Soo said being held for the first time, the organiser could not anticipate the number of contestants that will sign up.

“If there is overwhelming response, we will have several categories next year,” he added.

The champion will walk away with RM400, second prize RM300 and third prize RM200.

“There will also be six consolation prizes worth RM50 each,” said Soo.

Entrance fees is RM35 per person.

For further details about the contest, to be held from 4pm to 7.30pm, contact Soo at 013-8531718.