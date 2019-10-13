Tune Hotel klia2 bags Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel 2019

Tune Hotel klia2 was named Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel 2019 at the 2019 World Travel Awards ceremony. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Tune Hotel klia2 was named Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel 2019 at the 2019 World Travel Awards ceremony held in Vietnam.

Tune Hotels in a statement today said the hotel edged out a few of the region’s strongest contenders and also knocked off Hong Kong Marriott Airport Hotel from the top spot which it held for the past six years.

“Tune Hotel klia2 has now been nominated as a contender in the category of World’s Leading Airport Hotel 2019 alongside international brand hotels such as Hilton London Heathrow Airport, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai and Parkroyal Melbourne Airport,” it said.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Tune Hotel is part of the Ormond Group which also have Ormond Hotels and MoMo’s under their brand. — Bernama