Stray dog in Sarawak and its ‘takeaway’ antics at a chicken rice stall leave social media users gushing [VIDEO]

‘Little White’ ready to collect its takeaway at the chicken rice stall. — Facebook/Alex Sim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — A stray dog in Sarawak has become the latest canine darling online with its mild-mannered demeanour in getting ‘takeaway’ from a chicken rice stall.

The dog, nicknamed ‘Little White’ by the stall operator, is a regular that would wait patiently at a chicken rice stall believed to be in Sibu, Sarawak.

Rather than feeding it with scraps on the spot that may lead to patrons feeling uneasy, the owner packs a generous amount of rice and chicken in a plastic bag for the pooch to ‘tapau’ (takeaway).

One such daily routine, was caught on camera where a stall worker handed the packed food to ‘Little White’, which carefully takes a tight grip of it in its mouth, before making its way out of the premises.

Posted on Facebook by Alex Sim, the short clip had social media users gushing over how intelligent ‘Little White’ is, apart from praising the stall owner for his kindness – with many promising to to support his business for helping to feed strays.

Benny Phan commented the food given to Little White was better than his meal.

“It gets to eat fried chicken. I am only having kueh teow soup,” he wrote.

Chelsea Aurora commented Little White was a clever dog.

“Thank you very much for feeding her. May God bless you and your family.”