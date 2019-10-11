Luen Heng F&B managing director presented ‘Keeper of the Quaich’ title

Datuk Kenneth Soh posing for a photo outside Blair Castle in Perthshire, Scotland. — Pix courtesy of Luen Heng F&B Sdn Bhd

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — Luen Heng F&B Sdn Bhd’s (LHFB) managing director Datuk Kenneth Soh has been accorded the esteemed Keeper of the Quaich title by Whyte & Mackay Ltd, a Scottish alcoholic beverage company.

Soh was presented with the title on April 8 at Blair Castle in Perthshire, Scotland, for his outstanding commitment and dedication to the Scotch Whisky industry in Malaysia.

In total, only 2,500 people worldwide have received the title, and Soh became one of only six Malaysians to receive the prestigious title and is now part of a select society dedicated to achieving a greater appreciation of Scotch Whisky. Soh receiving his Quaich from a patron of the ‘Keeper of the Quaich’ society.

“It is my great honour to be named by the Keepers of the Quaich, an exclusive and international society founded by leading Scottish distillers,” said Soh in a press release.

“I’m humbled by this award and would like to share this recognition with my customers, business partners and colleagues, who have made LHFB a key independent whisky importer and distributor in the country.”

Soh, born and bred in Kuala Lumpur, was raised in a family trading business in the 1970s.

His distinguished career started out in the financial industry, where he worked for over four years at accounting and consulting firms like Messrs Deloitte Kassim Chan & Co. and Peat Marwick Consulting.

With a penchant for trade, Soh expanded his small, family-run business to new heights as he turned LHFB from a conventional tobacco and wholesale groceries company into a reputable importer and supplier of premium beverages in Malaysia. Soh poses for a picture with the patrons of the ‘Keeper of the Quaich’ society at Blair Castle.

He took the business to a different level by adopting a new, innovative approach which transformed LHFB into one of the most prominent importers and distributors of beers, wines and spirits in the country.

To date, LHFB distributes to more than 3,500 restaurants, entertainment outlets, retailers, hypermarkets and duty-free operators throughout Malaysia.

LHFB has the rights to a number of premium whisky brands including, Dalmore, Monkey Shoulder, Macallan, Jura, Whyte & Mackay, Famous Grouse, Glenrothes, Glenfiddich, Balvenie and Grant’s Family Reserve.

The company has kept up with the times, as it continuously develops strategies to promote whisky, such as building new training facilities at its head office in Sungai Besi, KL, which help to promote premium beverages to consumers.

With Soh’s dedication, LHFB has been transformed into an affluent business entity, thanks to partnerships with companies like Single Malt Sdn Bhd, which specialises in the import of Malt whisky from all over the world.

For more information on Luen Heng F&B Sdn Bhd, surf over to www.luenheng.com.my or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LuenHengMalaysia