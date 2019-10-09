Porsche Club Malaysia's competition for design of new official logo

Porsche Club Malaysia is searching for a talented designer to create a new official insignia for all merchandise and promotional materials. — Picture via Porscheclub.my

PETALING JAYA, Oct 9 — Calling all designers!

Porsche Club Malaysia (PCM) is in the search for a new design for the club’s official logo.

The only official Porsche Club in Malaysia, with more than 1,000 members and is affiliated with Porsche AG Germany, is calling all Malaysians aged 18 and above to enter its Porsche Club Malaysia Logo Design Competition.

In conjunction with the club’s rebranding campaign and its 22nd year anniversary, the competition will give participants 22 days, starting from today (October 9) until October 30 to submit their logo designs.

Porsche Club Malaysia’s current logo (right) — Picture via Porscheclub.my

The winner of the competition will walk away with PCM certificate and a cash prize of RM1,500 at an awards ceremony during one of the PCM’s events.

The prize winner will also stand the chance to ride shotgun in a Porsche GT Series car and be given the privilege to attend three PCM events, which are strictly only open to its members and special guests.

The winning logo will be used on all of PCM’s official merchandise and on all of its local and international promotional items.

If you’re keen on taking part, there are a few points of reference that you will have to take note of which are that the PCM logo should portray Malaysian elements suitable for the international stage and should correlate with the image of the Porsche brand.

Porsche Club Malaysia’s current logo (right) — Picture via Porscheclub.my

The logo design also should not include any trivialisations such as dubious symbols or comics, and not be too cluttered or detailed, as it should be recognisable on smaller formats such as business cards.

The outer shape and outline of the logo should be clearly differentiated from the shield shape of the Porsche crest, and A 1:1 copies including shadows are also not permitted.

Other criteria include that the logo uses a typeface within the club logo (New Gothic Regular), the logo should not be wider and exceed the overall height of the Porsche crest, the logo should not include any original Porsche emblems or symbols, and cannot be set purely in block capitals.

Each logo design entry must be submitted in English, and include the final logo design and designer’s rationale, which have to reflect the embodiment of PCM.

If your design has been selected, you must share the design with PCM in Adobe Illustrator format with cleared rights to the logo.

Submissions for the competition are free, but each participant is only allowed a maximum of two entries.

For more information about the Porsche Club Malaysia Logo Design Competition, surf over to their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/porscheclubmalaysia/ or e-mail [email protected].