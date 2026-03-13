Logo
Unsold residential properties continue to build up across Malaysia as financing difficulties and cautious buyers weigh on the property market, according to a survey by the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda). —Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

Malaysia’s property sector faces growing unsold units as financing challenges and high prices weigh on sales

The Ministry of Higher Education said the issue involving Universiti Malaya and a student organisation over the use of the university’s logo should be addressed in a constructive and prudent manner. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

MOHE urges dialogue over Universiti Malaya logo dispute, says legal action should be last resort

An American KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq while a second plane involved in the incident landed safely, the US military said on March 12, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 12 h ago

US refuelling plane crashes in Iraq as Iran claims allied group shot it down

An assessment of the short-, medium- and long-term impact of the West Asia conflict on the country will be discussed at the Special Cabinet Meeting tomorrow, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Special Cabinet meeting today to assess short, medium and long-term fallout from West Asia crisis

This file picture shows the Mutiara LRT Line construction project at the Bandar Sri Pinang project site in George Town, Penang, January 10, 2025. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Penang’s LRT Mutiara Line to feature eight-minute cross-sea rail link between island and mainland

‘Dakhanmari’ is a Korean whole chicken hot pot dish centred around a concentrated chicken broth, and a whole chicken, naturally. — Picture by Ethan Lau
Eat-drink  / 12 h ago

At Solaris Mont Kiara’s Dongdaemun Dakhanmari, a ‘healthy’ Korean whole chicken hot pot surpasses expectations

A schoolgirl holds up a poster of Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei during an anti-US and Israel demonstration in Baghdad March 12, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 11 h ago

Iran supreme leader says vengeance is priority ‘until fully achieved’

The ringgit traded mixed early Friday, weakening against the US dollar as investors adopted a cautious, risk-off stance amid escalating tensions in West Asia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Money  / 11 h ago

Ringgit steady against Asian currencies but slips versus US dollar

Former Chief Judge of Malaya and the first woman to hold the position, Tan Sri Siti Norma Yaakob, passed away at the age of 85 at KPJ Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital this afternoon. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

First female Chief Judge of Malaya, Siti Norma Yaakob, dies at 85

The savings measures announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim amid global economic uncertainty reflect the Madani Government’s commitment to prioritising public welfare, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Hannah Yeoh says Anwar’s savings directive shows Madani govt commitment to prioritising public welfare

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that all Malaysian pilgrims staying at the Mira Ajyad Hotel in Mecca are safe after a fire broke out at the premises yesterday evening. — Picture via social media
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Foreign Ministry confirms 70 Malaysian pilgrims safe after blaze at Mira Ajyad Hotel in Mecca

A man on a motorcycle looks at a large billboard featuring Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, and late Supreme Leaders Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran March 12, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 8 h ago

Trump says he thinks Iran’s new supreme leader is ‘alive in some form’ but ‘damaged’

Malaysians looking to buy homes are increasingly struggling to secure financing, with developers reporting loan rejection rates of up to 45 per cent for certain property price segments. — Picture by Yusof Isa
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Financing hurdles bite hard as Malaysians face rising loan rejections, slowing property sales, Rehda warns

A file photograph shows a wild elephant in Sungai Siput, Perak January 8, 2024. — Picture by Farhan Najib
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Three beloved Taiping Zoo elephants begin Osaka chapter, Perak pledges close care and monitoring

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has assured that Malaysia’s petrol and diesel supply remains sufficient, backed by local production. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Malaysia’s fuel supply steady, says Amir Hamzah, as government moves to secure extra reserves

