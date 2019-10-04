GOAT now lets sneaker fans virtually try on rare kicks

The latest Try-On feature allows GOAT users to experience rare sneakers from wherever they are. — Picture courtesy of GOAT Group

NEW YORK, Oct 4 — Sneaker marketplace GOAT is reducing the risk element when it comes to buying rare footwear styles online.

The brand has rolled out an augmented reality (AR) feature called ‘Try-On’ that allows shoppers to virtually try on rare and coveted shoes.

The feature, which is accessed through the GOAT app, will allow the company’s 20 million + users to see what a selection of exclusive sneakers look like on their own feet, including a variety of Nike and Air Jordan styles. These will include Dunks (Deftones, FLOM, Wu-Tang and Iron Maiden models), Air Force 1s (Stash, Black Album, Head Automatica and Stash x Futura) and unreleased samples such as the Air Jordan 4 ‘Purple Travis Scott,’ the Air Jordan 3 ‘Fragment,’ and the Air Yeezy 1 ‘Glow in the Dark Tour.’

“Product innovation has always been an integral part of our business and after early success with our previous AR launches, we knew Try-On was something we had to offer our community,” said Daishin Sugano, co-founder and CPO of GOAT Group, in a statement. “We’re committed to sneaker culture and hope our new feature will elevate the experience of discovery for our community. “GOAT first tested out the concept by using augmented reality to offer users a first-look at rare sneakers that let them learn more about the textures and materials.

Fashion brands are increasingly incorporating AR technologies into customer experiences -- earlier this year, Dior rolled out a customisable Instagram filter to mark its Fall/Winter 2019 Paris show, that allowed users to play around with animations that showed them wearing ‘DiorSoLight’ sunglasses or double headbands, according to reports. February saw the toy company Lego and the social media platform Snapchat team up to launch an empty fashion store based entirely on AR technology that allowed visitors to virtually shop a limited-edition Lego Wear fashion line. — AFP-Relaxnews