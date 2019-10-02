Malaysia Airlines codeshares with British Airways, says MAB Group CEO

MAB Group chief executive officer Capt. Izham Ismail said the codeshare would provide an excellent opportunity to expand the airline’s UK and European network without having to mount its own flights to the various cities in the region. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) has formed a codeshare with its partner airlines in the oneworld alliance, British Airways, to offer seamless one-stop air connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and several major cities in the United Kingdom.

All codeshare services will be marketed as Malaysia Airlines flights, thus simplifying ticketing to one document issued by the national carrier.

In a statement, MAB Group chief executive officer Capt. Izham Ismail said the codeshare would provide an excellent opportunity to expand the airline’s UK and European network without having to mount its own flights to the various cities in the region.

“This is part of our strategy to develop commercial cooperation with oneworld alliance members, besides enhancing air connectivity with key priority markets overseas for increased tourist arrivals into Malaysia.

“Malaysia Airlines already offers great connectivity between Malaysia and the UK with twice-daily direct flights from London to Kuala Lumpur, and I’m certain that passengers will benefit from the increase of destination choices resulting from Malaysia Airline’s expanded partnership with British Airways,” he said.

Malaysia Airlines flies double daily to London Heathrow from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

As part of the agreement, Malaysia Airlines customers will be able to book seats on British Airways flights from London Heathrow to Aberdeen, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle beginning October 2, 2019 for travel from October 9, 2019.

British Airways passengers will be able to book Malaysia Airlines flights to 14 destinations the airline serves in Malaysia, including Langkawi, Penang and Bintulu (Sarawak), and nine cities in Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Vietnam. ― Bernama