Accused of shoplifting, UK man’s suspicious bulge in his pants turns out to be his penis

A 47-year-old man was accused of shoplifting after a shop manager spotted a suspicious bulge in his jeans. — Picture from Pexels.com

KUALA LUMPUR, September 30 — A man in the United Kingdom was accused of shoplifting after the shop manager noticed a suspicious bulge in his jeans.

It turned out the large package “hidden” was just his 10-inch penis.

According to The Sun UK, Steve Whitehurst was at men’s clothing store Scott Menswear in Stoke-on-Trent when a female manager accused him of hiding something in his pants.

The 47-year-old was paying for some £400 (RM2,060) worth of items at the outlet with his girlfriend Mandy Shenton and her 18-month-old grandchild when the shop manager approached him and made a stinging accusation.

“I had very tight jeans on that day and there was a bulge, yes, but that’s not illegal,” said Whitehurst, adding that he can’t help the way he’s made.

Whitehurst said that as the manager continued to argue with him, he dropped his pants to show he had nothing to hide.

Whitehurst said the managed remained unconvinced and continuously asked him about the bulge.

Frustrated with the situation, he volunteered to go into a fitting room to show a male security guard the real package he was hiding.

Whitehurst, who called the outing the “craziest experience of his life”, has since complained to the company, which is owned by JD Sports.

His partner Shenton said what the staff did to her boyfriend was “humiliating” and “disgusting”.

However, sources told The Sun UK that employees never asked Whitehurst to expose himself and accused him of becoming aggressive, with one witness saying they had good grounds to suspect him of shoplifting.

“He was picking up and dropping a lot of items.

“They found a missing electronic tag in a jacket he tried on and then spotted a big bulge in his pants,” said a witness.