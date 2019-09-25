None blown away by India's first ever farting competition

The 'WTF competition' held in Gujarat, India was touted as the country’s first-ever 'farting' contest. — Screengrab from YouTube/NYOOZ TV

PETALING JAYA, Sept 25 — Indian singer Yatin Sangoi hosted India’s first-ever “fart competition” in Surat, Gujarat and expected it to be a blast.

“I farted in the middle of watching a movie with my family and one of them laughed, I said if there was a contest I would’ve won,” said Yatin to Canadian-American magazine Vice.

“That’s when it hit me, while fart contests happen in countries like China, US and UK, we don’t have anything like it in India.”

However, despite it being a historic moment, the competition turned out to be a complete dud, as only three participants showed up to take a shot at the three trophies on offer.

'May the Farts be with you,' was the slogan for the 'WTF Fart Competition,' but sadly for the organisers, none of the participants brought theirs. — Twitter/@Y4T1N

The “WTF — What the Fart” competition took place last Sunday on September 22, at a banquet hall in the Vesu province, and was in search of the “loudest,” “longest” and “most musical” farts in the country.

In spite of the chance to win these legendary accolades, out of the 60 people who had registered to display their talents, only 20 showed up.

Of those 20, only three took the stage, which were Sushil Jain of Bardoli, Alkesh Pandya of Patan and Vishnu Heda of Surat, but they failed to pass wind with the eyes of 70 people and media representatives bearing down on them.

“The participants were reluctant to go on stage as they were possibly shy and had inhibitions due to the presence of news channels, photographers and people,” said Yatin, as reported by Indian news portal India Today.

“We had even roped in a firm to build a special device to measure the fart parameters.”

Yatin was no doubt a little disappointed at the outcome of the competition, considering that it was his idea to have it in the first place, as none of the three trophies were distributed, although participants did receive gift hampers for showing up.

Regardless of the event’s failure, Yatin said that he plans to continue on with the competition and hold another leg in Mumbai, the city where he was brought up.

He added that this time around, they would install “chambers” to allow participants comfortably flatulate without the glare of the audience.