InterContinental Hotels Group expands boutique hotel offering with Mr and Mrs Smith

Mr and Mrs Smith specialises in luxury boutique hotels. ― istock.com/AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 24 ― InterContinental Hotels Group has partnered with boutique hotel group Mr and Mrs Smith in a move meant to expand their reach into the luxury travel market and cement loyalty among their members.

Starting early next year, IHG Rewards Club members will be able to earn and redeem points at 500 hotels in the Mr and Mrs Smith network, which includes villas in Tuscany, riads in Marrakech and retreats in the Himalayas.

IHG hotel portfolio includes brands like Six Senses, Regent Hotels, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn. The IHG Rewards Club has more than 100 million enrolled members around the world.

The partnership also gives members 14 new destinations to choose from, with properties in countries where IHG currently has no presence.

Hilton's Tapestry Collection and Curio-A Collection similarly feature independent, upscale, boutique properties, as does Marriott's Autograph Collection, and Hyatt's The Unbound Collection.

Airbnb Luxe likewise caters to affluent travellers with a collection of upscale, short-term luxury rentals that include French châteaux and villas in Italy. ― AFP-Relaxnews