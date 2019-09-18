You can spend the night in 'Downton Abbey' castle with Airbnb

Highclere Castle from 'Downton Abbey' — Picture courtesy of Airbnb via AFP

LONDON, Sept 18 — To coincide with the cinematic release of British period drama Downton Abbey, Highclere Castle, which served as the setting for the series and film, will open its doors to two guests for one night only.

In partnership with Airbnb, the castle made famous by the Crawley family will prepare a guest room for two fans who will be able to live like British aristocracy, eating in rooms that have their own names (State Dining Room), being waited on by a butler, and “retiring” to their bedrooms at the end of the day.

During their stay, winners will be guests of the real-life Crawley family, the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, who call the castle home.

Countess Carnarvon of Highclere Castle — Picture courtesy of Airbnb via AFP

After being received in the Saloon for cocktails, guests will withdraw to the State Dining Room for a traditional English dinner. Coffee will be served in the Library for a final nightcap before guests retire to their bedroom.

After breakfast the next day, guests will be given a private tour of the grounds — the property covers 100,000 square feet — and the castle, which has 300 rooms.

Reservations open October 1 at 12pm UK time for a stay on November 26 for two guests.

The one-time rate is £150 (RM779); Airbnb will make a donation to The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Visit Airbnb for details.— AFP-Relaxnews