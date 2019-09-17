Inspiring Malaysians celebrate Malaysia Day with songs that encourage unity and national pride (VIDEO)

Malaysia Day is always an occasion to rejoice in, as some 56 years ago, Malaya was transformed and Malaysia was born. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 17 — To celebrate joyous occasions like Malaysia Day, many take to social media to remind others on why we love our unique and diverse country with heartwarming videos.

Each video comes with its own unique spin, as Malaysians try to depict their admiration and fondness for our beloved Malaysia.

This year, there are two videos that are bound to strike a chord in the hearts of Malaysians everywhere.

If you haven’t gotten your fill of touching Malaysia Day videos, there are the We are Malaysia music video sponsored by Education Ministry and Here in My Home by We The Rakyat Malaysia in Melbourne, Australia.

Malaysia Day was celebrated on September 16.

'We Are Malaysia'

We Are Malaysia is the brainchild of AdMatters Creative Solutions director, producer and lyricist, Zachary Wong.

The video aims to remind Malaysians that well, “We Are Malaysia” and we have more in common than we think.

“The message is ‘We Are Malaysia’ and together we make up this multiracial nation. We are different, but as Malaysians, we have more similarities than differences,” said Wong.

The 43-year-old from Sabah added that he had always been proud to be a Malaysian and wanted to pay homage to Malaysia Day this year, having previously produced a music video based on the popular song Sejahtera Malaysia for Merdeka last year.

“This year I wanted to commemorate the historical day of September 16, 1963, when Malaysia was formed, as we have proven to the world how diversity and unity can be a strength in nation-building,” said Wong.

Although we are all from different races, and have many different religions, there is one thing we all share in common, and that is our Malaysian blood. — Bernama pic

It was no easy feat, however, as the team only had three months to compose, write, arrange, record, rehearse and film the entire production.

Wong said that they had started in May this year, and were scrambling for time, but with the voluntary help of lyricist Sharon Ann Ovinis, composer Isabelle Sisoski Chan Huesere, arranger Pok Chee Hong, Qactus Studio, Backstage Academy and more than 3,400 students, they made the impossible, possible.

“They all jumped on the bandwagon to do this with us voluntarily, and I want to thank them for their passion, dedication and support,” said Wong.

He also thanked the ministry for entrusting them with the “mega project”, as the students from 100 schools were not only showing their national pride by being in the video, but also gaining valuable experience of being a part of big-scale productions.

'Here in My Home'

Here in My Home, sung by Pete Teo and Malaysian Artistes for Unity, was originally released back in 2008 and was directed by the late director extraordinaire Yasmin Ahmad.

Their work inspired 24-year-old Darren Lee, a Malaysian working in Melbourne, to gather as many Malaysians as he could in Melbourne to pay tribute to their home country with a rendition of Teo’s song on Malaysia Day.

After pitching his idea to the Consulate General of Malaysia, Lee and his fellow Malaysians, part of the “We The Rakyat” group, got to work quickly as they took only a month to plan, record and produce their music video.

Working with zero budget, the group of Malaysians worked tirelessly to wish Malaysia a Happy Malaysia Day and make Malaysians fall in love with their country again.

“We hope all Malaysians can be inspired by our music video, and fall in love with our country all over again,” said Lee.

Malaysians from Melbourne waving the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ with pride as they sing along to ‘Here in My Home’. — Screengrab via Youtube/WeTheRakyatMalaysia

“It took each and every one of us to make this video a success, just like it will take all Malaysians to build a progressive and prosperous future for an undivided Malaysia.”

He added that after seeing the video, Lee and his team were filled with a familiar and happy feeling of home, which reignited their pride of being Malaysians.

Lee said: “Malaysians overseas usually unite for good food, but this time around, it’s amazing to see all Malaysians coming together as one to celebrate the love for our country.”