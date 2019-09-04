Video showing amazing goal by Raja Permaisuri Agong’s grandnephew wows Malaysians on Twitter

The Queen’s grandnephew moments before he scored the goal. – Screengrab from Twitter/@ cheminahsayang

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — It looks like the Raja Permaisuri Agong’s grandnephew has a bright future in football.

Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah took to Twitter to share footage of her grandnephew, simply known as Sulaiman, scoring a goal during a school match.

“This goal deserves to be sent to FIFA, that’s my grandnephew. So skillful,” Her Majesty wrote using the acronym for the Federation Internationale de Football Association.

this goal deserves to be sent to FIFA .... tu cucu saudara saya ... handal sungguh pic.twitter.com/h07UPMFLnD — azizah iskandar (@cheminahsayang) September 4, 2019

The 11-second clip which shows the young footballer bending the ball was posted yesterday and has been watched over 120,000 times.

On top of garnering more than 5,500 retweets and 15,000 likes, the post also sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many Malaysians praising the young boy’s talent.

Huge potential! — 🐾 Alison (@ShazmimShaufix) September 4, 2019

“Hopefully he will become a future footballer who will make the country proud one day,” wrote @HafieZulhakim.

Brilliant.. Who says Msia don't have talents? — mycire (@Malacire) September 4, 2019

Those who were football fans chimed in to say the Queen’s grandnephew would win the next Puskas Award, FIFA’s most prestigious award given to the best goal scored for the last season.

“He can replace Neymar when he’s grown up,” wrote @topekaz, referring to the Brazilian forward.

Tunku Azizah’s husband, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is known for his love of football. — Picture from Twitter/@cheminahsayang

Tunku Azizah’s husband, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, is known for his love of football.

Sultan Abdullah is vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) executive committee and was previously a FIFA Council member.

From 2014 to 2017, Sultan Abdullah was president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).