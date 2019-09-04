Subang Jaya eatery plays ‘Negaraku’, Malaysians stand midway through meals to show respect

Customers at the restaurant stood up when the National Anthem was played. ― Screengrab via Facebook/Che Zulkefli

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 ― In the spirit of Merdeka and Malaysia Day, one café stopped food-obsessed Malaysians in their tracks by playing the national anthem, Negaraku.

As soon as the iconic tune began playing, customers of the eatery abandoned their meals and chit chat to stand up as a mark of respect.

Some also placed their right hand over their heart.

Facebook user Che Zulkefli posted the short video on Monday with the caption, “The owner of a café/restaurant played the Negaraku out of the blue to see customers’ reactions.”

The clip, which lasted for over a minute, was taken in Asian fusion restaurant Jibby & Co at Empire Shopping Gallery in Subang Jaya and immediately caught the eyes of social media users who were impressed by the unity shown by Malaysians.

Praises poured in for the restaurant and fellow Malaysians. ― Screengrab via Facebook/Che Zulkefli

“Congrats everyone, as Malaysians, who else can we count on to show respect to the Negaraku,” wrote Facebook user Aima Lizz Bahgdad.

“Kudos to the owner of the café,” said Enche Row.

“So proud to see all races standing up at once,” added Rohayu Yusof Yusof.

The now-viral clip has garnered over 3,600 reactions and 2,300 shares on Facebook since its posting.