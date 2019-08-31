Cheetos announces its first-ever fashion show (VIDEO)

Cheetos puts its orange-dusted fingerprints all over the fashion and beauty world with ‘House of Flamin’ Haute’. — Picture courtesy of Frito-Lay / Cheetos

LOS ANGELES, Aug 31 — Cheetos is showing New York what it truly means to ‘look like a snack’ this fall.

The snack brand is stepping onto the fashion arena with its first-ever ‘catwalk show and style bar’ event, set to take place in the US city from September 5-7.

Dubbed ‘The House of Flamin’ Haute’, the event will see Cheetos unveil “high-fashion-yet-playful looks,” accompanied by matching beauty styles. The aesthetic represents the brand’s interpretation of ‘the Cheetos look,’ and references the Cheeto-inspired looks often shared by consumers via social media.

“We are continually in awe of how Cheetos fans share their love for the brand and express it in their own way, whether that’s creating original recipes with Cheetos or donning Cheetos-inspired hair, nail or makeup looks,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, in a statement. “We are so excited to continue to celebrate our fans and their creativity, and in turn, invite them to get the ultimate Cheetos Flamin’ Haute look.”

The runway show will span a total of 21 looks, curated by a series of influencers and stylists including NYC-based Luanna and the LA-based Hungry Hipsters. Costume designer Ami Goodheart has also created an outfit for the show.

Cheetos ventures into the fashion arena with its first-ever ‘catwalk show and style bar’ event. — Picture courtesy of Frito-Lay / Cheetos

Beauty buffs can get a tangy makeover by making a reservation at the event’s style bar, which will offer the chance to get ‘Cheetah Tail Braids,’ ‘Fiery Flamin’ Hot Eyes,’ ‘Chester’s Ombre Kiss’ and ‘Caught Snacking Nails.’

Cheetos is the latest in a long line of high-profile fast food and snack brands to test the waters of the fashion industry — Kentucky-based fast food joint KFC has released multiple apparel and accessories collections over the past few years, as have Taco Bell, Auntie Anne’s and McDonalds. — AFP-Relaxnews