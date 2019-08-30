Some benefits of regular ejaculation? Better sleep and enhanced immunity system

Studies suggest that frequent ejaculation helps with sleep, improves sperm quality, reduces prostate cancer risk and boosts immune system. — Picture from Pexels.com

KUALA LUMPUR, August 30 — While ejaculation can be a topic often discussed, very few may know that it has many health benefits.

According to consultant urologist Professor Dr George Lee Eng Geap, the scientific basis of ejaculation benefits is associated with the elevation of certain feel-good neurotransmitters in the brain during orgasm.

“These are mainly oxytocin and dopamine (types of hormone) that generate positive emotions in the intimate environment.

“The feel good factor is believed to have the impact of stress reduction, some even associate frequent ejaculation with increase in motivation and productive attitude,” he said.

Apart from emotional wellbeing, Dr Lee said frequent ejaculation is also noted to help with sleep, improve sperm quality, boost the immune system and also slight reduction of risk to death from cardiac disease.

He added that that the correlation of frequent ejaculation with improved sleep, enhanced immunity and fertility is well documented in the literature.

“The speculated reasons behind this may be due to the elevated neurotransmitters such as oxytocin and dopamine.

“The protective effects include better quality of sleep that in turn enhances immunity,” he said.

Additionally, Dr Lee pointed out that regular ejaculation may potentially reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

Citing the Harvard ejaculation scientific data, he said the study revealed that frequent ejaculation (21 times or more per month) is associated with a 31 per cent reduction in prostate cancer risk when compared with men who ejaculated between four to seven times a month.

He said the exact reason for the correlation is still unknown.

But how often should men ejaculate?

Dr Lee said there is no hard and fast rule about the advisable frequency of ejaculation.

“Some men may ejaculate several times per day and have no impact on daily life, while others may ejaculate once a month and the guilt of self-pleasure may cause anxiety and impair functional life.”

According to him, the key of optimal ejaculation frequency is moderation.

“If the frequency of ejaculation has caused tiredness and anxiety that has a negative impact on daily life, then the individual has exceeded the desirable frequency.”

When asked if too much ejaculation could cause harm, Dr Lee cited a study that the Eastern Philosophy of Taoism believes that exceeding the desired frequency of ejaculation will drain bodily energy, hence the preservation and retaining the semen can enhance inner strength and longevity.

“Abstaining from ejaculation is thought to allow the energy contained in sperms to return to the brain and retain the energy,” he said, adding that the teaching recommended 24 times a year as optimal.

However, Dr Lee said there is no hard data to support this opinion, as the level of testosterone and quality of sperms will not be positively influenced by prolonged abstinence.