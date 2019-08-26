Five of the best goggles for outdoor and indoor swimming

Michael Phelps Xceed Titanium Mirror swimming goggles. — Picture courtesy of Amazon

NEW YORK, Aug 26 — If you’ve replaced your usual gym workout with a more refreshing swim, then a good pair of goggles are an essential piece of equipment. Here we round up five options to suit both indoor and outdoor swimmers and everyone from beginners to racing pros.

Speedo Vanquisher 2.0 Swim Goggles

With a good entry level price point, Speedo’s Vanquisher 2.0 goggles are a great choice for beginners. They’re also often recommended by pros for those just getting started as they tend to fit most faces. Four interchangeable nose pieces helps you to get a more custom fit and cushioned silicone seals to prevent water leaking in. They are also anti-fog and come with UV protection if you’re swimming outside. (US$18.99 or RM80)

Barracuda Fenix Goggles

One of Barracuda’s more hi-tech designs, the Fenix swimming goggles boast the new TriFusion Frame Technology, which use a special manufacturing process to create leak-free goggles with superior comfort. They also come with Barracuda’s softer and more comfortable foam and patented goggle frame, meaning the goggles fit to the contours of the face and don’t dig in, avoiding those tell-tale red circles around the eyes. (US$30)

TYR Special Ops 3.0 Transition Adult Googles

Designed for open water and triathlon swimmer, the TYR Special Ops 3.0 Transition goggles not only offer full UVA/UVB protection to protect your eyes from the sun, but they also feature transition lenses which automatically change colour in response to different light conditions. The lenses are also anti-fog and include speed-adjust technology so you don’t waste time during races. (US$39.99)

Speedo Speed Socket 2.0 Mirrored Goggles

As the name implies, the Speedo Speed Socket 2.0 mirrored goggles are designed for fast competitive racing. In fact, the originals were worn by Olympic champion Michael Phelps. The mirrored version of the new 2.0 design helps to reduce glare when swimming outdoors as well as inside, and the lenses are anti-fog. The panoramic view means you can see other swimmers clearly while the low profile design reduces drag in the water and doesn’t slow you down. (US$31.31)

MP Michael Phelps XCEED Titanium Mirrored Goggles

Michael Phelps is now wearing his own designs in the pool, developed with swimming brand Aqua Sphere after his contract with Speedo ended. The XCEED Titanium Mirrored goggles are one of the bestsellers in the collection, and the best goggles Phelps says he has ever worn. They come with curved lenses, which are anti-scratch and anti-fog, an interchangeable nose bridge for a custom fit, and a titanium metal coating for enhanced sun and glare protection making them suitable for both in and outdoor swimming. (US$58.25) — AFP-Relaxnews