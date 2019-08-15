Roaring good time for Klang orphans with ‘Lion King’ treat courtesy of TGV Cinemas and Redberry Ambient

The children got to take home exciting goodie bags filled with gifts from TGV Cinemas and Redberry Ambient. — Picture courtesy of Redberry Ambient

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — More than 40 orphans from Klang Utama Caring Home were treated to a fun-filled day at the cinema co-hosted by Redberry Ambient and TGV Cinemas.

The kids got to savour a delicious Middle Eastern lunch at Ayn Zam Zam restaurant in Kota Damansara before heading to TGV Cinemas nearby for a screening of The Lion King as part of Redberry Ambient’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Redberry Ambient group chief executive officer Tho Tuck Woh and other members of staff were present to mingle with the kids and hand out goodie bags filled with premium items from TGV Cinemas and Redberry Ambient.

Klang Utama Caring Home manager Mahavarushinee Velukrishnen, also known as Maha, thanked the company for organising the day out and donating clothes and sundry goods to the orphanage.

“Redberry Ambient was understanding of our situation and took the time to ask us about our needs before helping us.

“They are so kind and it’s inspiring to see their teamwork in setting up events like this,” she told Malay Mail.

The children were all smiles as they sat back to enjoy ‘The Lion King’ film for the first time at TGV Cinemas. — Picture courtesy of Redberry Ambient

Maha shared how the home has been on a long journey of recovery since it suffered from a fire in 2014.

“We had a big fire in the building housing our boys. It was caused by a transmission tower nearby that short-circuited and set fire to the roof.

“It was a total loss and it took two to three years to fully recover from the incident.”

Klang Utama Caring Home currently requires around RM35,000 per month to pay for rental, caretakers’ salaries, bills, and essential groceries.

Maha hopes that the home, which was set up in 2004 by her mother Supammah Subramaniam, can eventually be relocated to a permanent location in the future.

A spokesperson from Redberry Ambient said that the digital advertising company is committed to consistency with their CSR activities every year, adding that they have previously collaborated with groups like Kechara Soup Kitchen to provide meals for Kuala Lumpur’s urban poor.

If you would like to visit Klang Utama Caring Home or make a donation, contact Maha at 016-2372444 or Supammah at 016-3613179.