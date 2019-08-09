Celebrity trainers share their secrets to get (or keep) that beach-ready core

NEW YORK, Aug 9 — August may be well underway, but it’s never too late to get yourself those abs that top models have been sharing with their followers from idyllic beaches all over the world. No better time, then, to head back to Instagram and check out tips and tricks from the celebs’ own trainers before hitting the beach.
😳Is anyone else sore from my live class this week? I am SO SORE❤️🤩. Sundays are my rest days. Did a beautiful Pilates class with my girl @giovannandolina in between clients and got a great short spine stretch in. #pilates #fitness #workout #speir #healthy #kitrich #fitbykit #sunday #sundayfunday
Kit Rich, one of the “Top Five Trainers in Los Angeles” according to SHAPE magazine, and the woman behind Jennifer Lawrence and Kesha’s bodies — got an early start back in June with tried-and-true Pilates workouts. She shared a snap featuring her on a reformer, a piece of equipment that is exclusive to Pilates and provides resistance and range of movement that sculpt the abs and back.
“Gentle Giant” Leyon Azubuike, who’s responsible for J-Lo’s killer abs, knows that a strong, lean core isn’t about gruelling crunches — it’s all in the balance. This particular exercise, which is similar to a push-up, is a core-strength powerhouse that also tones the back and arms.
#FITNESSFRIDAY: Core Tucks 🙌🏼 1️⃣ Hold that ball tight by your heart. Choose a med ball heavy enough that it challenges you. My ball is 20 lbs. 2️⃣ Extend your legs out, keeping your core engaged the entire time. Make sure there is no bend in your knee when you extend out then come up into a crunch position, bringing the med ball to your knees. 3️⃣ I like doing this exercise on the LSF @FitBench because it works a deeper angle on my abs than just doing it on the ground. 🙌🏼 Try 20 reps for 3 sets and let me know how it goes! ⬇️ This one is NO JOKE!
Core tucks are the name of the game for Lacey Stone, who helps Khloe Kardashian stay in shape. Leg-raise crunches (with a weight in this case) help not only to get that six pack, but also to strengthen obliques for balance and strength.
While my daughter naps..... here is clip of my 30 minute workout. I am focusing on slow core movements with breath connection. Although I worked out and kept focus on my core with my 36 week program, your core changes dramatically in pregnancy. Now almost 10 months postpartum, I am continuing to focus on strengthening my pelvic floor and the deep abdominal muscles which lie under the rectus abdominis, or your "six-pack” aka: TVAs. Slow and steady to be bikini ready! Hahah #fitmom #absafterbaby #postpartumbody #everyonesjourneyisdifferent
Astrid Swan — whose clients include icon Alicia Silverstone and Shay Mitchell — keeps it short and sweet, with a 30-minute workout that works the pelvic floor, making it perfect for new moms. Lifting your arms and legs as you do a gentle, controlled crunch is also an effective way to get lean, fast. — AFP-Relaxnews