Myvi owner with modified car doors to look like a Lamborghini becomes Twitter sensation (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 — A Malaysian motorist showed many you don’t need a fancy rides or spend millions to grab the attention of others.

His solution?

All you need is to modify your Myvi with scissor doors just like those you’d find on Italian luxury sports car Lamborghini.

It certainly caught the eye of Twitter user Shafinaz Jalal under her handle @fienaznana when she was at a petrol station.

Shafinaz accompanied the short video with the caption, “This is no ordinary Myvi uncle. This is what you call ‘Bossku’,” referencing the phrase popularised by former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Filming the Malaysian-made car that was given a sporty facelift, Shafinaz can be heard giggling with a fellow passenger as they asked the driver to give them a demonstration.

He obliges by opening the car’s scissor-style door and pays the camera a smile.

“Uncle, how much did it cost you to do that?” @fienaznana asked to which the driver replied, “RM2,800.”

The 17-second clip ends with the girls excitedly saying, “That’s awesome” before bidding the Myvi driver farewell.

Shafinaz’s clip which was posted over the weekend has garnered more than 34,000 retweets and has been watched over 400,000 views.

Unsurprisingly, the clip received its fair share of comments from social media users.

On Facebook, Anlza Eja Shazali wrote, “After this, the Myvi can be transported to Hollywood to be featured in the Fast & Furious films.”

“No problems if you have to park in narrow spaces,” replied @bangsawanhina.