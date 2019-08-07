Hillary and Chelsea Clinton co-writing new book about inspiring women

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are releasing a new book about inspiring female figures, titled ‘The Book of Gutsy Women.’ — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 7 — The Book of Gutsy Women, which is due out in October from Simon & Schuster, will feature portraits of more than 100 inspirational women.

Among them are 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, television host Ellen DeGeneres as well as scientist Marie Curie and her daughter Irène.

As the synopsis reads, the book will also highlight “histories that all too often get overlooked or are left unwritten.”

It includes those of 17th-century nun and poet Juana Inés de la Cruz, whose outspoken views on women’s role in society scandalised readers; Mary Edwards Walker (1832-1919), who was arrested on several occasions for wearing trousers; and Saudi activist Manal al-Sharif, who filmed herself driving a car in 2011 in defiance of the country’s laws.

“Each of these women has fought and won the kinds of victories that pave the way for progress for all of us. To us, they are all gutsy women-leaders with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done,” said Hillary Clinton in a statement.

Although the pair have never co-written a book together, Chelsea Clinton pointed out The Book of Gutsy Women marks “the continuation of a conversation” both women have been having since her childhood.

“While there’s a lot of work to do, we know that throughout history and around the globe women have overcome the toughest resistance imaginable to win victories that have made progress possible for all of us. That is the achievement of each of the women in this book,” she added.

Through the years, the Clinton family has authored many books, including Hillary Clinton’s 2017 best-seller What Happened.

Chelsea Clinton has also previously written She Persisted, an illustrated book for “tiny feminists and mini activists” about American women who changed the world.

The Book of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories of Courage and Resilience is set for release on October 1, with pre-orders already available. — AFP-Relaxnews