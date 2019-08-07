Dior opens pop-up boutique at Harrods until August 31

Dior has taken up residence at Harrods until August 31. ― Picture by Luke Hayes via AFP

LONDON, Aug 7 ― To highlight the launch of Dior's Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 Ready-to-Wear collection, a pop-up boutique at Harrods is in place until August 31. The collection is inspired by the Teddy Girls, symbols of 1950s English counter-culture. The boutique offers a selection of Ready-to-Wear, shoes, bags, and accessories from the new collection as well as exclusive designs.

London's legendary luxury department store is hosting a Dior pop-up boutique during the month of August in order to present the French house's Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 collection. The space is decorated in black and white, green, and red plaid with elements referencing the “English touch,” such as the famous taxicabs and telephone booths.

The temporary space offers a selection of designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's ready-to-wear collection for Dior alongside shoes, leather goods, and accessories. Key pieces are the Dior Book Tote, available in leather, Dior Oblique jacquard, and an exclusive Union Jack print; D-Connect sneakers; and limited-edition pieces from the TravelDior line.

With this pop-up store, Dior wanted to pay homage to British culture and highlight the strong connection it has with England, according to a statement. ― AFP-Relaxnews