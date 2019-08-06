Woman reunited with three siblings after 14 years, thanks to the power of social media

Thanks to social media, the young woman will have her three siblings by her side for her wedding in October. — Picture via Twitter/fdzhx

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — An attempt to search for her three siblings on social media after being separated for 14 years, will see a soon-to-be married woman reunited with them.

The 22-year-old woman, using the nickname @fdzhx on Twitter, had tweeted that her sisters were aged 23 and 24, and they had last met in Pahang when she was just eight years old.

No mentioned mention was made of her brother’s age, or the reasons behind their “separation”, but she did note the reason for her search included wanting to have them by her side when she tied the knot.

its been a long time since i met them, im getting married soon and the only thing i want them is to be by my side. i know its hard and impossible but please rt to make it happen. insyaAllah!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/dV6izizlRX

The woman has shared that her siblings were named Ameera Najeeha, Nur Ellina and Muhd Idzmi Haiza and that she had sought the help of the National Registration Department and hospitals but to no avail.

This morning, one of the sisters using the Twitter handle @AmeraNajeha got in touch with the woman.

Twitter users congratulated her for successfully locating her sisters, with some saying the revelation they had found each other was the best tweet for the day.

The original tweet has since been retweeted more than 6,500 times and liked more than 4,100 times.