MBSB Bank to take loyal customers globetrotting through The Journey 2.0 campaign

MBSB Bank chief executive officer Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman (second from right) and chief business officer Datuk Nor Azam M Taib (centre) posing with the winners from last year’s The Journey campaign. — Picture courtesy of MBSB Bank

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — MBSB Bank is set to reward their customers with a slew of goodies through The Journey 2.0 campaign, including all-inclusive holiday packages that will take them on exotic getaways.

The exciting campaign will run from now until May 31, 2020 and is directed at both new and existing MBSB Bank customers who subscribe to Personal Financing-i, Property Financing-i, Equipment Financing-i, Wealth Management products, CASA-i, Term Deposit-i, or M Journey Individual Online Banking.

Customers who subscribe to at least two of the eligible services are automatically entered into the lucky draws which will be conducted periodically with three categories, namely Mystery Prizes, Amazing Prizes and Grand Prizes.

The top three Grand Prizes consist of umrah packages for two or an all-inclusive trip for two to Jordan and Egypt, an all-inclusive getaway for two to the Balkans, and an all-inclusive holiday for two to Dubai.

Other attractive prizes in The Journey 2.0 include smartphones, digital cameras, gold bullions and cash prizes worth RM5,000.

MBSB Bank president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman is confident that the campaign will help forge closer ties between the company and their customers.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to engage with our customers.

“With the launch of ‘The Journey 2.0’, we hope to continuously retain our loyal customers and at the same time engage potential customers,” he said in a press release.

Ahmad Zaini was present at the officiating event of The Journey 2.0 which also incorporated the prize-giving ceremony of the original campaign that was launched last year.

MBSB Bank chief business officer Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib added that The Journey 2.0 has built on its predecessor to broaden the drawing pool from four products to seven products.

For more information, visit MBSB Bank’s official website.