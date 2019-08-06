Jackie Aina teams up with Anastasia Beverly Hills for a new eyeshadow palette

Jackie Aina has teamed up with Anastasia Beverly Hills on a new eyeshadow palette. — Picture courtesy of Jackie Aina / Instagram

NEW YORK, Aug 6 — Anastasia Beverly Hills has another collaboration under its belt. Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports that American beauty influencer Jackie Aina worked with the brand on a new limited edition eyeshadow palette, which can be now be glimpsed on Instagram.

With her more than 1.3 million Instagram followers and more than 3.1 million YouTube subscribers, Jackie Aina is one of the United States’ top beauty influencers. Her bold makeup looks, straight talk, and commitment to beauty for all skin tones have brought her to this new collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Consisting of 14 eyeshadows, the palette is adapted for all women and emphasizes strongly pigmented shades for medium and darker skin tones, which is a priority for the 32-year-old Aina.

The palette contains a sparkling red-orange (“Wiggalese”), several pink tones (“Supreme” and “Pinker”), both matte and shimmery violet (“Big Wig,” “Shookington”), and several neutral tones (“Credit,” “Ginger,” “Edges”).

WWD’s website specifies that the palette will be available in several steps. Beauty addicts will be able to purchase via Instagram in limited edition from August 5, and then from Anastasia Beverly Hills’ e-shop starting the next day. It will be available in stores and online from several distributors in the United States on August 15 and then internationally on August 16. Price US$40 (RM167). — AFP-Relaxnews